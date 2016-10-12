There are changes coming soon for the San Juan Islands and the sole purpose is to keep this highly popular winter salmon fishery from having a premature shutdown as has been the case for many marine areas in recent years.

State Fish and Wildlife officials and members of the sport-fishing advisory board as well as island sport-fishing guides, residents and others with ties to the industry came to an agreement on Wednesday to reduce the daily catch limit from two to one hatchery chinook daily – release coho and wild unmarked chinook – with a two salmon limit that begins Monday (Oct. 17).

The sport salmon fishery in the islands is open through Oct. 31, and then reopens Dec. 1 through April 30, and the daily limit will stay at the one-hatchery chinook limit during that time frame.

The action was necessary as anglers in the San Juan Islands have been finding very good catches of resident chinook in the 4 to 6 pound range.

“Word spreads fast whenever there is good fishing, and it appears the 18- to 20-inch fish we saw last year survived very well in the islands,” said Tony Floor, the director of fishing affairs for the Northwest Marine Trade Association in Seattle. “When fishing gets hot word travels fast, and they’re seeing an 80 percent mark rate (only hatchery chinook with a missing adipose fin may be kept).”

State fisheries conducted two aerial surveys of the island chain and found 40 boats salmon fishing on Saturday, and 70 boats on Sunday.

“The goal by everyone is the same, and that is to keep the season going as long as possible,” Floor said. “In our discussion (on Tuesday) we made it clear to move as quickly as possible to a one-fish daily limit so we could slow down the encounter rate.”

The encounter rate is a set preseason agreement made in spring between state and tribal fishery managers as to an overall total fish encounter guideline they manage to, and the unfortunate situation is not being able to anticipate what will happen in any given marine area at any certain time of the season.

Last season the total encounter guideline for the San Juan Islands was 12,000-plus chinook, but this season it was set lower at 10,248.

The alarm bells started ringing last year when many marine salmon fishing areas closed sooner than expected, including some like central Puget Sound which was open for a little more than two weeks. Those in the sport fishing industry came to the conclusion soon after that in order to keep these fisheries open there would be necessary steps needed to be taken quickly in order to extend the seasons out as long as possible.

“You have the perfect storm in situations like this happening in the islands when lots of marked keeper-sized chinook are around,” Floor said. “While it is something we dream to have all those fish around, we’ve still got work with the dreaded encounter rate. Even with the reduced catch limit it’s likely getting a full season of fishing until April 30 is very slim.”

“Reducing the catch limit is the only tool in the box that will slow down the encounter rate,” he said. “The bottom line is we need to get in-season management fixed soon.”