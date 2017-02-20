Here are the salmon season setting meeting dates for 2017, known as the North of Falcon process:

For those who’d like a sneak peak on what to expect this season, go to http://www.seattletimes.com/author/mark-yuasa/. Here you will find the Columbia River coho returns for this year, which is nearly 500,000 and up 17,9000 from last season’s actual return.

FEBRUARY 22

Willapa Bay and Grays Harbor Forecast Meeting

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Montesano City Hall, 112 N. Main St., Montesano.

WDFW presents Willapa Bay and Grays Harbor salmon abundance forecasts. Fishery management objectives and preliminary fishing opportunities for 2017 are discussed.

FEBRUARY 28

2017 Salmon Forecasts and Fishing Opportunities

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; General Administration Auditorium, 210 11th Ave. SW, Olympia.

Parking is available in the visitor lot of the Natural Resources Building, 1111 Washington St. SE, Olympia.

WDFW presents Puget Sound, coastal Washington and Columbia River salmon abundance forecasts. Fishery management objectives and preliminary fishing opportunities for 2017 are discussed.

MARCH 7-13

Pacific Fishery Management Council Meeting

Hilton Vancouver Washington, 301 W. Sixth Street, Vancouver, Wash.

The PFMC adopts a range of ocean fishery options, including catch quotas for sport and commercial fisheries.

MARCH 9

Grays Harbor Advisory Group Meeting (open to the public)

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; WDFW Region 6 Montesano Office, 48 Devonshire Rd, Montesano.

Discussion of management objectives and preliminary fishery options for Grays Harbor.

MARCH 14

Willapa Bay Advisory Group Meeting (open to the public)

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Raymond High School Library, 1016 Commercial St., Raymond.

Discussion of management objectives and preliminary fishery options for Willapa Bay.

MARCH 15

Puget Sound Recreational Fisheries Discussion

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; WDFW Mill Creek Office, 16018 Mill Creek Blvd., Mill Creek.

Public discussion of pre-season forecasts and possible salmon fisheries.

MARCH 16

Puget Sound Recreational Fisheries Discussion

7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Trinity Methodist Church, 100 South Black Ave., Sequim.

Public discussion of pre-season forecasts and possible salmon fisheries.

MARCH 17

First North of Falcon Meeting

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; General Administration Auditorium, 210 11th Ave. SW, Olympia.

Parking is available in the visitor lot of the Natural Resources Building, 1111 Washington St. SE, Olympia.

Discussion of management objectives and preliminary fishery proposals for sport and commercial fisheries in Puget Sound and coastal Washington, with limited discussion of the Columbia River and ocean fisheries.

MARCH 23

Willapa Bay Public Meeting

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Raymond Elks, 326 Third St., Raymond.

Public discussion of management objectives and preliminary options for Willapa Bay. Fishery management objectives and preliminary fishing opportunities for 2017 are discussed.

MARCH 24

Columbia River and Ocean Fisheries Discussion

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Vancouver Water Resources Education Center, 4600 SE Columbia Way, Vancouver, Wash.

Public meeting to present results of state-tribal negotiations and analyses of ocean and Columbia River fisheries proposals. With public participation, preferred seasons are developed for ocean and Columbia River area sport and commercial fisheries.

MARCH 27

Public Hearing on Ocean Salmon Management Options

7 p.m.; Chateau Westport – Beach Room, 710 W. Hancock, Westport.

Public hearing, sponsored by the Pacific Fishery Management Council, to receive comments on the proposed ocean salmon fishery management options adopted by the council during its early March meeting.

MARCH 28

Mid-Columbia River Fisheries Discussion

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Chelan PUD, 327 N Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee.

Public discussion of management objectives and preliminary options for Columbia River sport fisheries.

Grays Harbor Fisheries Discussion

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Montesano City Hall, 112 N Main St., Montesano.

Public discussion of management objectives and preliminary options for Grays Harbor. Fishery management objectives and preliminary fishing opportunities for 2017 are discussed.

MARCH 29

Mid-Columbia/Snake Rivers Fisheries Discussion

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Walla Walla Community College, Clarkston Campus Auditorium, 1470 Bridge St., Clarkston.

Public discussion of management objectives and preliminary options for Columbia River sport fisheries.

MARCH 30

Columbia River Fisheries Discussion

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Benton PUD Auditorium, 2721 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick.

Public discussion of management objectives and preliminary options for Columbia River fall commercial and sport fisheries.

Willapa Bay Fisheries Discussion

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Raymond High School Library, 1016 Commercial St., Raymond.

Public discussion of management objectives and preliminary options for Willapa Bay. Fishery management objectives and preliminary fishing opportunities for 2017 are discussed.

APRIL 4

North of Falcon Meeting

9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Lynnwood Embassy Suites, 20610 44th Ave W, Lynnwood.

Public meeting to present results of state-tribal negotiations and analyses of preliminary fishery proposals. With public participation, preferred options are developed for Puget Sound sport and commercial fisheries.

APRIL 5

Columbia River/Ocean Fisheries Discussion

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Office Building 2 Auditorium, 1115 Washington Street SE, Olympia.

Parking is available in the visitor lot of the Natural Resources Building, 1111 Washington St. SE.

Public discussion of management objectives and preliminary ocean options and possible commercial and recreational fisheries in the ocean and Columbia River.

APRIL 7-12

Final Pacific Fishery Management Council Meeting

DoubleTree by Hilton Sacramento, 2001 Point West Way, Sacramento, Calif.

PFMC adopts final ocean fisheries regulations and state-tribal fishing plans are finalized for all inside area commercial and sport salmon fisheries.