ATLANTA (AP) — Longtime TNT broadcaster Craig Sager was remembered for his love of family, sports and colorful attire at a memorial service Tuesday that produced laughs and tears.
Among those attending the service were San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and members of Sager’s Turner Sports TV family, including Ernie Johnson and Reggie Miller.
The Rev. Randy Mickler, former senior pastor of Mount Bethel United Methodist Church in Marietta, Georgia, led the service. Mickler noted he decided against wearing his normal black robe and instead wore a purple shirt and colorful jacket he said would have made Sager “extremely proud and pleased.”
The 65-year-old Sager died Thursday following a two-year fight with acute myeloid leukemia.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Richard Sherman tells Seattle media member 'I'll ruin your career,' then takes to Twitter to apologize
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Boeing 727 cargo plane crashes in Colombia, kills 5 WATCH
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s Old Spaghetti Factory
- Seahawks’ Richard Sherman thrives on the edge but goes too far this time
Grammy winner Yolanda Adams sang two songs at the service. Johnson said Sager “planted sequoias” by inspiring others with his determined battle against cancer.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.