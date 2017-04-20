BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres have fired general manager Tim Murray and coach Dan Bylsma after the youthful team missed the playoffs for a sixth consecutive season.
Owner Terry Pegula made the announcement Thursday after spending the past two days holding season-ending meetings with Murray.
Murray had completed his third full season as GM, and was responsible for overseeing a top-to-bottom rebuilding project in Buffalo. Bylsma completed his second season.
After finishing 35-36-11 last season, the Sabres took a step back this past year. They went 33-37-12 and finished last in the Atlantic Division standings.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen won’t face criminal charges for alleged abuse
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray denies knowing accuser in sex-abuse lawsuit, who says ‘I have nothing to hide’
- Homeowners to pay $440K as the city settles one lawsuit over West Seattle clear-cut
- Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob with Charred Lime Crema
- Cary Moon, activist who fought Highway 99 tunnel, to run for Seattle mayor
___
More AP NHL: apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.