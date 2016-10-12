BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel has been helped off the ice after hurting his left leg during practice on Wednesday.
Eichel was in front of the net when he got tangled up with a defensemen and his leg buckled beneath him.
He lay on the ice and grabbed his leg in pain as the team circled around him. Eichel was unable to put any weight on his leg as teammates helped him off the ice.
The injury occurred a day before the Sabres open the season hosting the Montreal Canadiens.
Most Read Stories
- Police kill knife-bearing man as final holdouts are evicted from Jungle WATCH
- With Falcons staying in town, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson takes some special guests on his weekly hospital tour
- Unshackled, Trump unleashes aggressive attacks on own party VIEW
- Don’t permit homeless camping in Seattle’s green spaces | Editorial
- Three years after ‘Breaking Bad,’ Bryan Cranston still hasn’t shaken Walter White
Eichel is key to the Sabres future after being selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2015 draft. He is coming off a solid rookie season in which he had 24 goals and 32 assists for 56 points in 81 games last year.
Eichel played one year at Boston University and became the second freshman to win college hockey’s top honor, the Hobey Baker Award.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.