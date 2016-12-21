TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban believes it’s hard to blame players for skipping the bowl games when the playoffs have overshadowed most of them anyway.

Saban reiterated concerns Wednesday that he has voiced before that switching to the playoff format would diminish the importance of other bowl games, and he says that has happened. LSU tailback Leonard Fournette and Stanford tailback Christian McCaffrey have announced they won’t play in their teams’ bowls to focus on preparing for the NFL draft.

The coach said after practice that, “Everybody’s interested in the playoff. Nobody’s interested in anything else. So now that that’s trickled down to the players, how can you blame the players for that? I can’t blame the players for that.”

