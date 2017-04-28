The late Ruth Jessen, the Roosevelt High School grad who twice finished second in the U.S. Women’s Open, was scheduled to be among three golfers inducted into the Pacific Northwest Golf Hall of Fame Friday night at a banquet where two Northwest club pros also were scheduled to be honored.

The event at Fircrest Golf Club outside Tacoma was the fourth joint hall of fame induction banquet for two separate organizations, the Pacific Northwest Golf Association and the Northwest Section of the PGA of America. The organizations have separate halls of fame.

Golfers Mike Davis of Portland and Jackie Little of Port Alberni, B.C., were to be inducted with the late Jessen, who died in 2007, into the NWGA Hall of Fame. After winning various Northwest amateur tournaments, Jessen turned pro at age 19 and won 11 times on the LPGA Tour in a career hampered by injuries and illness. Les Blakley, the pro at the Spokane Country Club (now Kalispel Golf and Country Club) for 25 years and Roger Wallace, the face of golf at the Polson Bay Golf Course in Montana for three decades, were to enter the hall of fame of the Northwest section of the PGA of America.

More golf

• Washington sat in second place after the first day of the men’s Pac-12 championships in Boulder, Colo. UW is three strokes back of Oregon. UW’s Carl Yuan was tied with Oregon’s Clark Wyndham for the first-round lead at 2-under. UW’s Corey Pereira was tied for fourth at 1-over. Washington State is in 10th place.

• Seattle U led after the first day of the men’s Western Athletic Conference championship in Mesa, Ariz. The Redhawks were 6-over, five strokes ahead of Utah Valley. Seattle U’s Kyle Cornett was the first-round leader with a 3-under 68 and a one-stroke lead.

Baseball

• Willie MacIver hit a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning and two batters later, freshman Nick Kahle provided some insurance with a two-run home run as Washington broke a 2-2 tie and went on to beat visiting California, 5-2, in the first game of the series at Husky Ballpark.

Husky starter Noah Bremer and Cal freshman Jared Horn were locked in a pitchers’ duel until Washington (22-16, 8-7 Pac-12) broke through in the eighth.

After eight innings of work in which he threw 116 pitches, Bremer (5-2) turned the game over to Greg Minier.

Cal (19-19, 11-7) put two runners on base in the final frame, but Minier got Tyrus Greene, who represented the tying run, to ground out and secure the victory. For Minier, it was his first save of 2017.

• Washington State (19-21, 5-12) held Utah (19-18, 9-11) to just two hits to even their Pac-12 series at 1-1. WSU starter Isaac Mullins gave up one run on no hits over five innings. JJ Hancock was 2 for 4 with three RBI during the Cougars’ seven-run sixth inning.

• Griffin Andreychuck was 3 for 4, but Seattle U (13-26-1) lost to UNLV (17-28) in a non-conference game in Bellevue 4-3.

Softball

• No. 8 Washington (34-10, 8-7 Pac-12) opened a Pac-12 series with a 4-0 win at California (26-15, 3-10). Taylor Van Zee was 2 for 4 with three RBI, and Morganne Flores was 3 for 4 and drove in the other run. Taran Alvelo got the win, giving up four hits with zero walks.

• Seattle U (17-29, 6-8 WAC) dropped a Western Athletic Conference doubleheader to Cal State Bakersfield (11-30, 4-10), losing 3-1 and 8-5. Savannah Loomis was 2-for-4 with three RBI for the Redhawks.

Volleyball

• Washington finished third at the Pac-12 beach volleyball championships in Tucson, Ariz. UW beat No. 8 Arizona 4-1 to open the day. The Huskies fell to top-ranked USC 5-0 in a winner-to-the-championship match.

• Maddie Batiste, the Oregon state player of the year after leading Central Catholic to a state title, signed with Seattle Pacific.