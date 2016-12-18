Here is the latest fishing report from Dave Graybill, longtime Eastern Washington outdoor radio host and angler:

In my last report I mentioned some good early winter opportunities, including some fishing from shore on our area lakes.

I talked about the cutthroat fishing on Lake Chelan, but there are a couple more good ones. I have fished Rufus Woods Reservoir from the shore in the winter for many years. I have had my best success at the top end near the net pens, but have also done well at Brandts Landing.

I use a marshmallow and shrimp combo on a slip sinker rig, scented with Graybills Guide Formula. Anglers can expect to catch rainbow of 3 pounds and possible larger on Rufus Woods. I have also have had very good success fishing from shore near the Spring Canyon Park on Lake Roosevelt this time of year.

I set up down the beach toward the dam, where I think I am casting into 10 to 12 feet of water. I have caught a limit of rainbow averaging 16 inches in a couple of hours here. My biggest fish was 22 inches. The same method that I use on Rufus Woods works just fine on Lake Roosevelt.

Another popular spot on Lake Roosevelt for shore anglers is what is known as Geezer Beach. It is found across the dam and up about a quarter mile. Have your Colville Tribal Permit when you plan to fish here.

For details or Graybill’s weekly report visit his website at http://www.fishingmagician.com/.