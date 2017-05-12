EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A Florida State wide receiver who warmed hearts by sitting with an autistic school child at lunch last year is attempting to overcome some of his own adversity and make the New York Giants.
It’s not going to be easy for Travis Rudolph.
His father was fatally shot in a freak accident at work in mid-April. The following weekend the junior who had left school to enter the NFL draft went undrafted and signed with the Giants. His father’s funeral was last weekend.
Now the free agent faces the task of trying to make a team that already features receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard and Brandon Marshall.
Rudolph started chasing his dream Friday, joining other rookies and free agents in a minicamp.
