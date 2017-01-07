MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Wayne Rooney became Manchester United’s joint leading scorer of all time when he scored his 249th goal for the club on Saturday in the FA Cup third-round match against Reading.
Rooney, the record scorer for England’s national team, struck in the seventh minute at Old Trafford to equal the mark set by Bobby Charlton.
The 31-year-old Rooney, who joined United in 2004 as an 18-year-old prodigy from Everton, turned in Juan Mata’s cross, having missed a great chance to score inside the first two minutes.
Rooney then turned provider as United, the defending cup champion, scored a second goal to lead 2-0 at halftime. Rooney set up Anthony Martial to fire past Reading goalkeeper Ali Al Habsi.
