FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Tony Romo was expected to have an MRI on Monday, with Dallas owner Jerry Jones believing the results would show that his quarterback’s fourth back injury in less than four years has healed.

Coach Jason Garrett didn’t provide an update, but did indicate that the 36-year-old Romo won’t be officially listed as a participant in practice this week. The Cowboys visit Green Bay (3-1) on Sunday before their bye week.

“I think it’s day to day, and that seems a little further down the road,” Garrett said.

It’s been almost seven weeks since Romo broke a bone in his back when he was tackled awkwardly in a preseason game at Seattle. Rookie Dak Prescott has led the Cowboys (4-1) to four straight wins after they went 1-11 without Romo last season.

While Garrett refuses to be drawn into a Prescott-Romo debate, Jones is doing his best to show enthusiasm for the surprising newcomer and respect for his beloved incumbent, the first $100 million player in franchise history.

“Tony is our No. 1 quarterback and we’re going to have the luxury of being able to, I think, see them both,” Jones said after Sunday’s 28-14 victory over Cincinnati. “I welcome the opportunity of having Dak playing at this level and Tony back in excellent health. It’s going to be really special for the Cowboys.”

Romo has been throwing as part of his rehab, but hasn’t practiced since the injury. The 10-year starter has had back surgery twice since 2013, along with two other back injuries that didn’t require an operation, including the most recent. He broke his left collarbone twice last season.

Meantime, Prescott has avoided the types of mistakes that have plagued Romo throughout his career. While the 23-year-old had his first turnover on a lost fumble against the Bengals, he has 155 passes without an interception to start his career, seven shy of Tom Brady’s NFL record.

Prescott wrapped up the rookie mark when Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz finally threw an interception in a loss at Detroit on Sunday.

“The biggest thing for everybody is just focusing on doing what you need to do to get yourself better every day,” Garrett said, repeating a familiar refrain throughout Prescott’s winning streak. “Tony is doing that with his rehab. Then Dak has to continue doing what he’s doing, prepare as well as he can and go play as well as he can and that’s pretty much where our focus is.”

The Cowboys are visiting the Packers for the third straight season, starting with a loss in the divisional round of the playoffs in 2014. The 28-7 loss last season was one of seven in eight starts for Matt Cassel, the second of three veteran backups who failed filling in for Romo.

In two road victories, Prescott has led a fourth-quarter rally to beat Washington and overcome a 14-0 deficit in San Francisco. Now the former Mississippi State standout visits Lambeau Field.

“It’s an historic place, but once I get there I will be locked in,” Prescott said . “I will be locked into the game plan, that defense, and what we have to do to win the game.”

And if Prescott beats Aaron Rodgers for a 5-1 start, the questions will keep coming for Garrett and Jones.

“I’ll show you some hard days around here without a quarterback (that would) really want to make you pout, ok?'” Jones said. “That’s not a problem to have that.”

