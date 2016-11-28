PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Rodgers showed Carson Wentz what an elite quarterback can do for his team.

The two-time NFL MVP had a dazzling performance in a game the Green Bay Packers desperately needed to win. The rookie QB was inconsistent and made a costly mistake for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rodgers had 313 yards passing and threw two touchdown passes to Davante Adams to help the Packers beat the Eagles 27-13 Monday night, snapping a four-game losing streak.

Wentz was 24 of 36 for 254 yards and threw an interception in Green Bay territory. He also was sacked four times.

Wentz didn’t have starting running back Ryan Mathews the entire game, and No. 1 receiver Jordan Matthews missed most of the second half.

“The way he started the game was exceptional,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. “After that, playing with so many guys out, I thought he managed it extremely well. He stayed calm. He stayed on point.”

The Eagles and their fans hope Wentz can someday be on Rodgers’ level.

“I think his ceiling is extremely high and Eagles fans should be very excited for the future,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers was outstanding from the start, leading Green Bay to consecutive TD drives. He made perfect passes to Adams on both TDs and another on a 50-yard gain in the third quarter.

“There’s a big difference between 4-7 and 5-6 for sure, but I hope there’s not a ton of relief because we still have a lot of things in front of us we’d like to accomplish,” Rodgers said. “This is a step in the right direction, a game we needed to take care of business, but we have a short week with Houston coming in and we have to have a similar performance.”

Here’s some things we learned from Green Bay’s win over Philadelphia:

NO MORE DOMINANCE AT HOME: The Eagles were 4-0 and outscored opponents 108-38 at home before Rodgers and the Packers came to town. The Browns, Steelers, Vikings and Falcons combined for the same amount of TDs (three) as the Packers had against the Eagles.

DEFENSE RISES UP: The Packers had allowed 89 points in the past two games and at least 30 in each of the previous four, but they overcame injuries and shut down Philadelphia. Clay Matthews returned to inside linebacker because Jake Ryan and Blake Martinez were sidelined. Matthews briefly left with a shoulder injury on the Eagles’ only TD drive.

“I felt natural going back in there,” he said.

BALL CONTROL: The Packers went 10 for 14 on third downs, 1 for 1 on fourth and dominated time of possession by an 11-minute advantage. They sealed the game with a drive that lasted 8:21 in the fourth quarter.

“We have to get off the field on third down,” Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills said.

WENTZ CAN RUN: After managing only 48 yards rushing in the first 10 games, Wentz scrambled four times for 33 yards. He had a 17-yard run on third-and-6 and got a positive gain after eluding a rusher who grabbed his facemask for a penalty on another third down.

DYNAMIC DAVANTE: Adams caught five passes for 113 yards and two TDs. He made excellent catches in difficult spots when Rodgers made perfect throws.

“He’s a playmaker. He’s grown each and every week and it’s fun to watch,” said teammate Jordy Nelson, who had eight receptions for 91 yards. “The more guys we have out there to make plays, the better.”

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP_RobMaaddi