LOS ANGELES (AP) — Baseball Hall of Famer Rod Carew has passed the one-month mark since a heart and kidney transplant with no signs of rejection.
Carew tells the American Heart Association News he’s “doing great” since the 13-hour operation on Dec. 16. He’s spent the last week in a rehabilitation center and expects to return home soon.
Carew says he wants to remind people to get their hearts checked. His donor was a 29-year-old man.
The 71-year-old former Twins and Angels star had a heart attack in September 2015 and later had a device implanted in his heart.
Carew played from 1967 to 1985. He was a seven-time American League batting champion and first-ballot selection to the Hall of Fame.
