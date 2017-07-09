DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies rookie Kyle Freeland is pitching a no-hitter through eight innings against the Chicago White Sox.
Freeland struck out two in the eighth and has thrown a career-high 116 pitches Sunday. The 24-year-old lefty grew up in Denver.
Freeland is trying to become the second pitcher to toss a no-hitter in Coors Field history. Hideo Nomo accomplished the feat in 1996 when he was with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Rockies lead 10-0.
He’s struck out eight, walked three and hit a batter.
