PHOENIX (AP) — Houston Rockets star James Harden is sitting out against Phoenix because of illness, his first missed game of the season.
The Rockets said Sunday their MVP candidate had acute viral syndrome.
Harden is averaging 29.2 points, tied for second-most in the NBA going into Sunday’s games.
The Rockets are likely locked into the third seed in the Western Conference at 51-25, though Utah still has a slim chance of catching them.
