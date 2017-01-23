The Roche Harbor Salmon Classic two-day fishing derby ended Saturday on a high note with excellent water conditions that lead to an awesome catch of hatchery chinook.

A total of 347 anglers weighed-in 156 fish on Friday (Jan. 20), which was a record high dating back to 2013 when 104 fish were tallied.

During Sunday (Jan. 21) the final day of the derby another whopping 140 fish hit the scales.

Jerry Thomas of Mount Vernon caught an 18 pound, 12 ounce hatchery chinook on the first day managed to hold off all other competitors to take the first place of $10,000.

Tim Linderman of Bellingham took the second place prize of $5,000 with a 15 pound, 15 ounce fish. The third place prize of $3,000 went to Miles Harris of Federal Way with a 13 pound, 5 ounce fish. Taking dual honors of fourth and fifth place was Larry Quesnell of Mount Vernon with a 13 pound, 4 ounce fish he caught on Saturday and a 12 pound, 8 ounce fish on Friday that earned him $2,000 and $1,000 respectively.

The mystery fish prize went to Charles Burke of Mercer Island with a 6 pound, 3 ounce fish worth $2,000.

The best boat total weight went to Team Derek Floyd of Camano Island with 68 pounds, 14 ounces that earned his team a $2,000 prize.