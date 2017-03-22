NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago’s Robin Lopez and Toronto’s Serge Ibaka have both been suspended one game without pay by the NBA for fighting.
Lopez and Ibaka threw punches at one another during the Bulls-Raptors game on Tuesday. Lopez was barred from Chicago’s home game with Detroit on Wednesday, and Ibaka will not play when Toronto visits Miami on Thursday.
Also, Raptors assistant coach Jamaal Magloire was fined $15,000 for his role in the altercation. He pushed Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic and the league says he acted “as other than a peacemaker.”
Lopez and Ibaka were both ejected and issued technical fouls after Tuesday’s incident.
The Raptors and Bulls do not play again this season.
