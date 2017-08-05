Finals will be contested Sunday at Pacific Raceways in Kent.

Robert Hight powered to top spot in Funny Car qualifying Saturday at the 30th NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways in Kent.

Antron Brown (Top Fuel) and Tanner Gray (Pro Stock) are also No. 1 qualifiers in their respective categories at the 16th of 24 events on the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.

Hight secured his second consecutive No. 1 qualifier after a 3.883-second pass at 329.34 mph during the fourth and final qualifying session. He locked down his fourth No. 1 qualifier of the season and 53rd of his career. He will matchup against Jeff Diehl in the first round of eliminations on Sunday.

“This is definitely the best qualifying effort we have had all year long,” Hight said. “We have a lot of confidence with three strong runs consecutively, and we think that if things continue to go our way we can move up to the top spot in the countdown standings by the end of the season.”

Matt Hagan landed second in Funny Car qualifying with a 3.930 at 328.54. Tommy Johnson Jr. rounded out the top three after a 3.930 pass at 324.05.

Brown piloted his dragster to the Top Fuel No. 1 with a 3.735 pass at 329.10 during the second qualifying session on Saturday. He has two No. 1 qualifiers this season as he chases his fourth consecutive final-round appearance. Brown will take on Ron Smith in the first round of eliminations.

Doug Kalitta is second in the Top Fuel category with a run of 3.744 at 326.48.

In Pro Stock, Gray took over the top spot after driving to a 6.565 at 210.24 mph.