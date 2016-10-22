LONDON (AP) — Robbie Gould has become the second placekicker to join the New York Giants on short notice, with Josh Brown again ineligible to play after admitting to abusing his wife.

Gould arrived in England on Friday and took part in a short workout Saturday. The Giants (3-3) will play the Los Angeles Rams (3-3) in London on Sunday.

Brown was placed on the NFL’s “exempt list” Friday while the league investigates whether he should be suspended further as punishment for several alleged acts of spousal abuse. The Giants had left the 37-year-old veteran home Thursday after police in the state of Washington released journals and emails in which he admitted to abusing his former wife, Molly.

Gould, who was cut by the Chicago Bears in September, was getting ready to take his son to a swimming lesson in Chicago when the Giants telephoned and told him to pack his bags.

“I’m really motivated,” Gould said. “I worked really hard the last six weeks. I kicked more than I probably ever had this time of year, which is good. Stayed in great shape and just waited for the right opportunity. When you get a call like this from an organization like this, it’s hard to say no to. When you get the call, you’re excited and excited about the opportunity to come in here and help the team win.”

Gould is the Giants’ third kicker. Randy Bullock kicked in the season opener after Brown was suspended by the league for one game for a violation of its personal conduct policy relating to his arrest in May 2015 on a domestic abuse charge.

Coach Ben McAdoo is familiar with Gould, having faced him 17 times in his eight seasons as an assistant coach with the Green Bay Packers.

“I’ve seen him make a lot of kicks against me in the past,” McAdoo said. “He’s been successful. We’re hoping that continues.”

Gould played for the Bears from 2005-15. He is the most accurate kicker in franchise history — and the NFL’s 10th-best, making 276 of 323 (85.4 percent) field goal attempts in his career. Gould also owns the Bears’ records for career points (1,207) and field goals made (276).

Gould hit 33 of 39 on field goal attempts and 28 of 29 extra point tries for 127 points last season.

“At some point you knew it was going to happen just because of turnover, age, performance,” Gould said of being replaced in Chicago. “It was such a great run there. I am so happy that I had the chance to be in one place for so long.”

The Giants head into the game uncertain whether long snapper Zak DeOssie will play. He hurt his ankle last week and is questionable for the game.

Tyler Ott was signed to the practice and he would be signed to the roster if DeOssie can’t play.

___

