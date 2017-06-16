PITTSBURGH (AP) — Anthony Rizzo nearly made it 3 for 3.
The Chicago Cubs slugger appeared to lead off a game with a home run for the third straight time Friday night, hitting a drive into the Allegheny River beyond the right-field stands at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.
But after Rizzo rounded the bases, there was a replay review and the umpires reversed the call, ruling it a foul ball. Cubs manager Joe Maddon was ejected for arguing, and Rizzo then settled for a walk against the Pirates.
Batting leadoff for the first time in his career Tuesday night, Rizzo homered off New York Mets right-hander Zack Wheeler at Citi Field. The next night, the big first baseman who usually bats cleanup opened the game with a shot off Mets righty Matt Harvey.
