CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Ron Rivera says Cam Newton’s status for next Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is uncertain.
Rivera says the reigning league MVP met with doctors Monday, but offered no update on the quarterback’s progress after he was knocked out of Sunday’s 48-33 loss to the Atlanta Falcons with a concussion.
Rivera last spoke to Newton after the game at the Georgia Dome and said Newton told him, “I’m fine.”
Rivera said Monday “I have no idea what has come out of the meeting with the doctors.”
Newton inexplicably slowed down nearing the goal line on a 2-point conversion run and took a legal hit from linebacker Deion Jones.
Rivera had no problem with the hit, saying “If I was playing I’d have taken the shot.”
