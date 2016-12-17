CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Ron Rivera says Cam Newton is “good to go” Monday night against the Washington Redskins although he’s listed as questionable on the injury report with a right shoulder injury.
“He moved around pretty well out there in practice,” Rivera said Saturday.
Newton had an MRI this week that revealed no series damage. Rivera has limited Newton’s reps this week as a precaution.
Kelvin Benjamin is also listed as questionable with a back injury, but Rivera said he looked good in practice and expects the wide receiver to play.
Middle linebacker Luke Kuechly’s status remains unclear. He participated full in practice again, but remains in the concussion protocol and is listed as questionable.
Defensive end Charles Johnson (hamstring) and right tackle Daryl Williams (ankle) are out.
