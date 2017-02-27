In an interview with ESPN, Seahawks' Richard Sherman said his exchange with local radio host Jim Moore was incorrectly portrayed by the media.

In an interview with ESPN, Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman said his comments last season about ruining the career of a local radio host were incorrectly portrayed. There is audio of the exchange, and Sherman later tweeted an apology.

Sherman’s weekly news conference grew contentious last December after he answered several questions about his on-field blowup in a game against the Rams. Sherman screamed at coach Pete Carroll on the sideline after the Seahawks attempted a pass from the 1-yard line. After the game, Sherman referenced the Seahawks’ Super Bowl loss to the Patriots in which the Seahawks threw an interception from the 1.

Jim Moore from 710 ESPN asked Sherman in a December news conference why Sherman thought he had a “better handle” on play calling than his coaches. As Sherman walked off the podium after the news conference ended, he passed Moore and said: “You don’t want to go there. You do not. I’ll ruin your career.”

Sherman later apologized on Twitter. He tweeted: “I appreciate the role the media plays and they have a tough job. I let it get personal today and I regret that. Next one should be fun.” A couple days later, after Moore wrote a column downplaying the exchange, Carroll said he was “proud of Jim Moore, the way he expressed it and put it out there.” In January, Sherman told local reporters he was only speaking with ESPN’s Ed Werder.

But when ESPN’s Cari Champion asked Sherman if he thought he shouldn’t have said what he said to Moore, Sherman told her: “No, because nobody ever knew what I said. Once again, sources say. Who was there? Did anybody see it? Who was there? Who said it?”

Sherman’s exchange with Moore happened in front of a room full of reporters, who could hear what was said. It was also recorded by multiple media outlets.

Here is the transcript of Sherman’s interview with ESPN:

Question: “After you and that guy got into it, did you feel like, ‘Ah, man, maybe I shouldn’t have said what I said?’”

Sherman: “No, because nobody ever knew what I said. Once again, sources say. Who was there? Did anybody see it? Who was there? Who said it?”

Question: “So it was not correct?”

Sherman: “Nobody knows. Nobody knows what was correct. All you hear is he say, she say.”

Question: “Well, I’m asking you, was it incorrect?’

Sherman: “It was incorrect how they portrayed it, yes. It gets to the point where nobody needs the truth anymore. Nobody cares to know what the truth is. You could just fabricate a story and go with it. Then I got to defend a fabricated story. After a while, you just get irritated of defending stories that don’t exist. So it’s like, ‘Why would I talk to you when I can write my own story?’”