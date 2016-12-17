The Baylor women beat Winthrop 140-32 while the Hawks were beating the Rams.
If Richard Sherman thinks Thursday-night NFL games are a poopfest, he ought to check out women’s hoops.
While the Rams and Sherman’s Seahawks were going at it in Seattle, Winthrop absorbed the biggest rout in D-I women’s history in Waco, Texas, a 140-32 shellacking from Baylor.
The hapless Eagles surrendered the game’s first 21 points, trailed 77-18 at halftime and got shut out 29-0 in the fourth quarter.
Headlines
• At SportsPickle.com: “Vontaze Burfict asks NFL if wearing a handgun in his waistband would be considered a uniform violation.”
Most Read Stories
- Richard Sherman meltdown reflects poorly on him and Seahawks | Matt Calkins
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll defends fake punt call, says team will have to wait to see if Jon Ryan can return next week
- Suspect in Mount Vernon officer’s shooting had avoided life sentence in 1998 plea deal VIEW
- Mount Vernon officer in 'very critical' condition at Harborview; shooting suspect, 2 others in custody WATCH
- Woman killed during attempted purse snatching fought with attacker, Seattle police say
• At TheKicker.com: “LeBron, Bugs and Daffy all healthy scratches in ‘Space Jam 2.’ ”
Hazmat alert
Six years ago, Russia opened the melted-down Chernobyl nuclear plant to curiosity seekers.
Speaking of which, the 49ers are also offering tours to the public.
NFL quiz
Rams running back Todd Gurley responded to a fantasy football owner’s vow to fight Gurley over his disappointing performance against Seattle with a return tweet that said:
a) “Pull up then.”
b) “You look like a middle-school fantasy team.”
Demonized
Yahoo has been victimized by a second major hacking incident in a little over a year.
Cyber thieves stole away with passwords, social security numbers and the entire Wake Forest playbook.
Gopher-broken
Minnesota football players’ boycott abruptly ended when the university president threatened to pull the team out of the Holiday Bowl.
Let’s see Gopher cheerleaders yell “Hold that line!” with a straight face.
Talko time
• Comic Torben Rolfsen, on the Warriors’ Draymond Green and his girlfriend expecting a baby: “They can already feel the kicking.”
• RJ Currie of SportsDeke.com, on those garish green Seahawks uniforms Thursday night: ”At any given time, it looked like 11 grinches stealing the Rams’ Christmas.”
Get in line, Jeff
Jeff Fisher, fired by L.A. last week after going 31-45-1, told Fox that, in his next NFL coaching gig, “I want a chance to play the Rams.”
Hey, you and everybody else, pal.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.