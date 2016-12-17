The Baylor women beat Winthrop 140-32 while the Hawks were beating the Rams.

If Richard Sherman thinks Thursday-night NFL games are a poopfest, he ought to check out women’s hoops.

While the Rams and Sherman’s Seahawks were going at it in Seattle, Winthrop absorbed the biggest rout in D-I women’s history in Waco, Texas, a 140-32 shellacking from Baylor.

The hapless Eagles surrendered the game’s first 21 points, trailed 77-18 at halftime and got shut out 29-0 in the fourth quarter.

Headlines

• At SportsPickle.com: “Vontaze Burfict asks NFL if wearing a handgun in his waistband would be considered a uniform violation.”

• At TheKicker.com: “LeBron, Bugs and Daffy all healthy scratches in ‘Space Jam 2.’ ”

Hazmat alert

Six years ago, Rus­sia opened the melted-down Chernobyl nuclear plant to curiosity seekers.

Speaking of which, the 49ers are also offering tours to the public.

NFL quiz

Rams running back Todd Gurley responded to a fantasy football owner’s vow to fight Gurley over his disappointing performance against Seattle with a return tweet that said:

a) “Pull up then.”

b) “You look like a middle-school fantasy team.”

Demonized

Yahoo has been victimized by a second major hacking incident in a little over a year.

Cyber thieves stole away with passwords, social security numbers and the entire Wake Forest playbook.

Gopher-broken

Minnesota football players’ boycott abruptly ended when the university president threatened to pull the team out of the Holiday Bowl.

Let’s see Gopher cheerleaders yell “Hold that line!” with a straight face.

Talko time

• Comic Torben Rolfsen, on the Warriors’ Draymond Green and his girlfriend expecting a baby: “They can already feel the kicking.”

• RJ Currie of SportsDeke.com, on those garish green Seahawks uniforms Thursday night: ”At any given time, it looked like 11 grinches stealing the Rams’ Christmas.”

Get in line, Jeff

Jeff Fisher, fired by L.A. last week after going 31-45-1, told Fox that, in his next NFL coaching gig, “I want a chance to play the Rams.”

Hey, you and everybody else, pal.