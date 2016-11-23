BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns quarterback Robert Griffin moved closer to playing again this season as the team designated him for return from injured reserve.
The team officially made the move Wednesday, giving the Browns 21 days to activate him to the roster. Griffin has been sidelined since breaking a bone in his left shoulder in the season opener, his debut with Cleveland.
Griffin still needs to be cleared for full contact, and it’s possible he could play as early as Dec. 11, when the Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals.
Josh McCown will start this week against the New York Giants, replacing rookie Cody Kessler who sustained his second concussion since Oct. 23 in a loss to Pittsburgh.
The Browns (0-11) have four games left after their Dec. 4 bye, and the team would like to get another look at Griffin, whom they signed to a two-year, $15 million contract in March.
