The doors just about any winter steelhead fishery in Puget Sound will soon be closed.

The Upper Skykomish at Reiter Ponds and Wallace River will close to all fishing after Friday (Dec. 30) through Feb. 15.

This includes the Wallace from the railroad trestle (downstream of Highway 2 Bridge) to 200 feet upstream of water intake at Wallace hatchery, and the Skykomish at Reiter Ponds from 1,500 feet upstream to 1,000 feet downstream of Reiter Ponds outlet.

The Wallace and Reiter hatcheries are not expected to meet spawning escapement needs at this time, and could reopen once the goals are achieved.

The other closure of the Nooksack River and all of its forks comes as no surprise since there wasn’t any hatchery production in 2014 or 2015, and returns are predicted to be very low.

Sections closing starting Jan. 1 are Nooksack from the mouth to the confluence of the North and South Forks; North Fork Nooksack from the mouth to Nooksack Falls; Middle Fork Nooksack from the mouth to city of Bellingham diversion dam; and South Fork Nooksack from the mouth to Skookum Creek.