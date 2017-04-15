Sky Blue controlled the ball throughout the match. The visitors had nine shots on frame in the opening half and 17 in the game (Seattle had 11).

Well, it wasn’t a loss.

But Seattle Reign FC players were not excited by how they opened the franchise’s fifth season. Unveiling a new lineup, the team tied New Jersey Sky Blue FC 1-1 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

“We were lucky,” said midfielder Jessica Fishlock. “What I will say is we did defend really well. We had to.”

Sky Blue controlled the ball throughout the match. The visitors had nine shots on frame in the opening half and 17 in the game (Seattle had 11). But the Reign defenders and goalkeeper Haley Kopmeyer were skillful in handling the pressure.

The goals came from penalty kicks. Reign striker Megan Rapinoe nailed hers first, in the 56th minute of the game, a boot to the lower-right corner of the net.

New Jersey quickly responded, getting a penalty kick for Sarah Killion. She sent it left, brushing the ball past Kopmeyer’s reach in the 62nd minute.

“I had seen (her) last three (penalty kicks) and she went to my right twice and left once,” said Kopmeyer in anticipating Killion’s kick. “I got a hand on it and was pretty bummed that I didn’t get it.”

Kopmeyer had eight saves in the match, her first start in a season opener as the Reign no longer have star goalkeeper Hope Solo.

Solo, who recently underwent shoulder surgery, quit playing with the club last August after U.S. Soccer suspended her for six months and canceled her national team contract due to degrading comments Solo made about the Swedish national team after it ousted the U.S. in the Rio Olympic Games.

Also gone from the Reign roster is former captain Keelin Winters, team MVP and defensive player of the year Kendall Fletcher, team offensive player of the year Manon Melis and midfielder Kim Little.

While the start is new, Kopmeyer is not. She was selected in the fourth round of the 2013 draft and started 11 matches for Seattle last season. During that stint, she helped the club record a NWSL record five consecutive shutouts.

Saturday, she did more directing in the backfield to help the new faces adjust.

“For goalkeeping, sort of the more involved you are, the easier it is to get that rhythm and keep it versus a game where you’re out for 80 minutes and you don’t touch the ball and all of a sudden you’re called on to make a save,” she said. “I wanted to make a save and calm down. At the same time, too, being in the league this long, I had to calm the people in front of me down and make sure they felt comfortable.”

The Reign won just two of its opening seven games last season. It missed the postseason for the third consecutive season.

A match like Saturday’s would have been a loss last season, according to manager Laura Harvey.

The Reign lost to Sky Blue last year in the season opener. It was the Reign’s first home-opener loss in franchise history, also ending Seattle’s league-record 22-game home winning streak.

“I see April as results, you just have to get results,” Harvey said. “You can’t expect to be perfect and in this league, why would you want to be because it doesn’t matter. … A l we’re interested in right now is making sure we don’t lose games. Tonight we didn’t (lose) and that’s the biggest positive.”