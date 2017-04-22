Seattle Reign FC put on an offensive show during a 5-1 rout of the visiting Houston Dash in a National Women’s Soccer League match Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. Five different players scored for the Reign.

Seattle Reign FC put on an offensive show during a 5-1 rout of the visiting Houston Dash in a National Women’s Soccer League match Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.

“I thought that the girls have worked really hard at the things they wanted to be better at and executed it tonight,” Reign coach Laura Harvey said after the team improved to 1-0-1 this season.

Five players scored goals for Seattle, which led 3-0 at halftime.

“I thought Seattle was fantastic tonight … the midfield completely dominated ours,” Houston coach Randy Waldrum said.

“Credit to their team.”

Jessica Fishlock, after an assist by Christine Nairn, opened the scoring with a right-footed shot in the 18th minute.

Then it was Megan Rapinoe’s turn. Her left-footed shot from outside the box flew into the top right corner of the goal for a 2-0 lead.

Kristen McNabb, who assisted on Rapinoe’s goal, scored herself on a header in the 31st minute.

“I just need to play my game and not worry about everything going on … the team gave me confidence,” McNabb said.

Beverly Yanez connected on a right-footed shot in the 55th minute and Katlyn Johnson scored on a header in the 74th minute to make it 5-0.

Houston defender Poliana ruined the shutout bid of Reign goalkeeper Haley Kopmeyer by scoring in the 84th minute.