CARY, N.C. – After a weather delay of about two hours, Seattle Reign FC was defeated 2-0 by the North Carolina Courage on Saturday night.

The Courage (9-4) leads the National Women’s Soccer League. The Reign (5-3-5) dropped to 1-3-2 in road matches; each of the three losses has been by shutout.

Ashley Hatch scored for North Carolina in the 33rd minute, and McCall Zerboni connected in the 81st minute. Courage goalkeeper Katelyn Rowland posted the shutout.

The Courage had 30 shots, with six on goal, compared with 12 shots and four on goal for the Reign.

Defender Carson Pickett was voted Reign player of the match.

Saturday’s match was the first time the teams had played against each other, but they will meet again Aug. 5 in North Carolina and Aug. 13 at Memorial Stadium in Seattle.

Before the back-to-back matches against North Carolina, the Reign will host the Boston Breakers on Saturday and Sky Blue FC on July 22.