Merritt Mathias scored in the 50th minute and Reign coach Laura Harvey posted her 50th victory.

FRISCO, Texas — The setting was different, but the result was familiar when Seattle Reign FC played the Houston Dash in a National Women’s Soccer League match Sunday.

Merritt Mathias scored in the 50th minute and the Reign beat Houston 1-0.

Seattle has played the Dash 10 times — and won all 10.

Because of damage caused by Hurricane Harvey, the match was moved to Toyota Stadium in the Dallas area. All proceeds were to go to hurricane relief.

Forward Beverly Yanez found a seam through multiple orange jerseys to get the ball to Mathias, who fired off a rocket with her right foot and scored her second goal of the season.

Mathias earned a penalty kick early in the first half, but Houston goalkeeper Jane Campbell came up with a big stop on Reign midfielder Jess Fishlock’s PK attempt, as well as another save on the second chance.

Lydia Williams got the start in goal for the Reign against her former team, and earned a shutout.

Reign standout Megan Rapinoe made her return from surgery that repaired a torn meniscus in her left knee in August.

Reign coach Laura Harvey posted her 50th career victory and Seattle moved to fifth in the standings, five points behind Orlando for the fourth and final playoff spot with three matches left in the season. The Reign plays at Orlando on Saturday.