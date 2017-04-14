Hope Solo will always be a Seattle Reign legend, but this spring, the club embraces the beginning of a new era with Haley Kopmeyer as their new starting goalkeeper.

Tattooed on the top of Haley Kopmeyer’s left wrist, usually hidden behind a padded goalkeeping glove, is a chemical formula written in small, neat letters: C8H10N4O2.

For those unfamiliar with chemistry, that’s the formula for caffeine.

“It’s just coursing through my veins,” Kopmeyer says, joking. “Everyone thinks it’s (because) I love coffee. Yes it is. But it’s also more just a general energy. The energy you do everything with. It’s not finding artificial sources, it’s you bringing your own form of energy to things.”

The Seattle Reign will be counting on Kopmeyer to inject her unique brand of energy into their defense this year.

The Reign invested in Kopmeyer, 26, this offseason, extending her contract through the 2018 NWSL season, and anointing her as a leader of their youth movement.

For the first time in the history of the franchise, the Reign will open the regular season this Saturday at Memorial Stadium against Sky Blue FC without star goalkeeper Hope Solo on the roster.

Solo chose not to finish the season with the Reign last August after U.S. Soccer suspended her for six months and canceled her national team contract because of disparaging remarks she made about the Swedish national team in their quarterfinal win over the U.S. at the Rio Olympics.

In Solo’s absence, Kopmeyer, whom the Reign selected in the fourth round of the 2013 draft, started 11 matches for Seattle last season and led a defense that set a NWSL record with five consecutive shutouts.

Solo will always be welcomed back if she chooses to return, Reign coach and general manager Laura Harvey said this week. Yet, the Reign cannot wait around indefinitely.

“We understand Hope is in a transition period of her life – she moved home and had shoulder surgery – and the Reign will always be her club. This is Hope’s team, and it will be for as long as I’m in charge. The door is always open if she wanted to come back,” Harvey said. “But we can’t stand still, and we have to move on.”

In doing so, the Reign have embraced Kopmeyer, Solo’s longtime understudy, as their goalkeeper of the future.

“At the end of last year, Kops and I had a conversation,” Harvey said, using Kopmeyer’s nickname. “I told her, ‘If Hope doesn’t come back, the starting spot is yours to lose.”

Thus begins the Haley Kopmeyer era of Reign soccer.

Instead of playing overseas this offseason as she’s done in years past, Kopmeyer stayed in Seattle to undergo an intensive training regimen with Reign goalkeepers coach Ben Dragavon.

“For me, this was an offseason to get really, really fit, and really, really healthy, and getting to a point where I’m the fittest that I’ve been in my life,” said Kopmeyer, who was hampered by an ankle injury late last season. “That was my thought and my goal.”

Under Dragavon’s direction, Kopmeyer trained six days a week, following a strict program that covered everything from her diet and nutrition, to physical conditioning, strength training and goalkeeping skills.

The 5-foot-11 goalkeeper shed about 17 pounds and is now at a playing weight of 179.

“Physically, she’s a lot stronger. She’s lost weight, she’s leaner,” Dragavon said. “Mentally, I think she’s hungry and ready to take the reins of the team and be in control of the back line and be a leader back there. I can tell by her approach. I can tell by her demeanor. I can tell by how she’s being a pro on and off the field. She’s doing the work.”

The comparisons with Solo are inevitable. She was the Reign’s original starting goalkeeper, a Richland native, a national team star, UW grad and local fan favorite.

“Whoever follows Hope, it was always going to be difficult,” Harvey acknowledges. “But Haley knows exactly what we had with Hope in goal, and it’s been important for me in the preseason to make sure the players get used to who Haley Kopmeyer is. Hope and Haley are definitely different. But there’s no question Haley can do that job. We think she has all the tools to be a world-class goalkeeper.”

For years, Kopmeyer studied Solo’s techniques and habits, relishing the chance to pick her brain at training every day.

Solo, after all, is a two-time Golden Glove winner with two Olympic gold medals and a World Cup championship to her name. She’s widely acknowledged as the best goalkeeper to ever wear a U.S. jersey, and is the only goalkeeper in the world who has ever recorded 100 career shutouts.

“She’s just the ultimate competitor,” Kopmeyer said. “From the way she trains and the way she watches film and the way she takes accountability for the things she does in the net, even well into her thirties, she was such a student of the game.”

From Solo, Kopmeyer also learned to hone the mental side of her game.

“Hope was so good at, no matter what was going on in the world around her, getting to the soccer field, getting her mind right and putting on a clinic,” Kopmeyer said. “That’s not common. There’s a lot of things that affect our day-to-day lives, and every time she stepped on the soccer field, she just competed.”

That’s what Kopmeyer intends to do this season – block out all distractions and comparisons, trust in her training and just be herself.

Kopmeyer isn’t the only new face in the Reign’s starting XI. Gone are old, familiar names like former captain Keelin Winters, MVP and defensive player of the year Kendall Fletcher, offensive player of the year Manon Melis and midfield sensation Kim Little.

“I think we lost a lot of players that kinda made up our identity,” said Kopmeyer who’s now one of only six players left on the roster who’ve been with the Reign since their inaugural 2013 season. “We have some new players and some old players, so (the challenge) is how do you combine it all and just play to the strengths of the players we still have? “

Like Winters, Little, Melis and Fletcher, Solo will always be part of Reign lore. But this is Kopmeyer’s defense now.

When she steps between the pipes on Saturday, she’ll help to write a new chapter of the club’s story – and she’ll do it by adding her own, distinctive brand of energy. (Caffeinated or otherwise.)