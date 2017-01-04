Reign midfielder among 29 players who will compete in training camp Jan. 13-23.

Seattle Reign FC’s Megan Rapinoe is among the 29 players selected for the U.S. . Women’s National Team camp Jan. 13-23 at the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif.

Rapinoe returns to the roster after being called up for the September and November friendlies. The midfielder is coming off a 2016 NWSL season with Reign FC in which she appeared in five matches, scoring one goal and tallying one assist.

The roster is topped by Carli Lloyd, a world player of the year candidate; midfielders Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath and Morgan Brian; forwards Crystal Dunn and Lynn Williams, the last two MVPs in the National Women’s Soccer League; and defenders Julie Johnston and Becky Sauerbrunn.

Forward Amy Rodriguez, a World Cup champion who missed last year while on maternity leave, was also recalled along with Christen Press and Samantha Mewis. Missing is forward Mallory Pugh and defender Meghan Klingenberg, who are both nursing injuries.

Alex Morgan, meanwhile, will join the roster midway through the camp. The camp will not be open to the public.

“The players have had a good break since our last games in November, and I know everyone is anxious to get back to work,” Ellis, a finalist for the FIFA coach of the year award, said in a statement.

Note

• The Everett Silvertips have acquired 20-year old defenseman Aaron Irving and a seventh-round selection in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft from the Edmonton Oil Kings in exchange for forward Graham Millar, forward Brett Kemp, and a first-round selection in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft.