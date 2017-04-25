It’s the second week in a row a Reign FC player has won the award.

Seattle Reign FC midfielder Jessica Fishlock is the NWSL Player of the Week for the second week of the 2017 season.

Fishlock played a big role in Seattle’s 5-1 victory over the Houston Dash on Saturday, scoring the team’s first goal and providing the assist on the second.

It is the third time Fishlock has received the honor.

New 5K race in Tukwila

Alaska Airlines Rock ‘n’ Roll Seattle Marathon announced a new 5K taking place in Tukwila on Saturday, June 17 at 9 a.m. as part of its race weekend. The event will now offer two days of running, with the marathon and half marathon on Sunday, June 18.

“With the addition of the second day of running and new stadium to stadium course, race weekend in Seattle will be bigger than ever before,” said Alex Bennett, vice president of events. “The 5K will also provide another opportunity for runners and walkers of all levels while keeping the party going all weekend long.”

The 5K will start and finish in Tukwila at The Museum of Flight and will feature a flat and fast course on East Marginal Way. As with any Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon event, live entertainment will keep the energy high along the 3.1-mile course.

Golf

• The Washington women’s golf team battled a windy golf course at the Pac-12 championships in Tucson, Ariz., climbing one spot up the leaderboard and into sixth place after the second round with a 24-over 600 (308-292). Heading into Wednesday’s final 18, Washington has two players in the top 15: sophomore Julianne Alvarez is tied for 11th at 4-over (78-70). Sophomore Wenyung Keh is at 3-over and tied for 14th. Sixth-ranked UCLA leads and is the only team under par (-1, 575).

• The Washington State women were in 11th place at the Pac-12 championships. Moving eight spots up the leaderboard was junior Alivia Brown, tied for 26th.

Baseball

• Washington (22-16) scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning of a tie score to beat Seattle University, 7-4, Tuesday night at Bannerwood Ballpark in Bellevue. In the bottom of the eighth, Seattle U (13-25-1) loaded the bases with no outs, but reliever Greg Minier came in and kept the game deadlocked at 4-4 with a pair of strikeouts.

• Washington State dropped a 7-3 nonconference contest to No. 19 Gonzaga at Bailey-Brayton Field. The Cougars (18-20) received a two-hit game from freshman center fielder Danny Sinatro.