The midfielder was injured in Saturday’s win over Portland. She’s expected back next month.

The Seattle Reign announced Friday athat midfielder Jess Fishlock suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain in Saturday’s win over Portland.

The team announced that she would be back sometime in August.

Fishlock has two goals and an assist this season and was the National Women’s Soccer League player of the week in week 2.

The Reign are at North Carolina on Saturday to play the Courage at 4:30 p.m.