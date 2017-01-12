Seattle selected Stanford's Maddie Bauer with the sixth overall pick.

The Seattle Reign selected four players in Thursday’s 2017 National Women’s Soccer League draft, starting with Maddie Bauer out of Stanford University with the sixth overall pick.

Bauer helped the Cardinal to four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, including a College Cup final four berth in 2014. The Newport Beach, Calif., native was named a first-team NSCAA All-American as well as first-team All-Pac-12 at the conclusion of her senior year.

“Maddie has been someone we have looked at all season,” Reign coach and general manager Laura Harvey said in the club release. “She fills a position of need for us. I think she can help us on the back line and in the midfield. The college that she played at plays a similar style of soccer to us, so it’s been easy for me to see the things she’s good at and areas for improvement.”

Seattle traded away a future draft pick for Chicago’s No. 16 selection, moving up to draft Katie Johnson from USC. Johnson had 24 goals and six assists in four years with the Trojans.

“Seattle has been my dream team since day one,” Johnson said. “Hearing my name called was the most relieving and exciting thing. I’m so thrilled to start this new chapter in my life.”

The Reign took Arielle Ship from Cal with the 26th overall pick and Virginia’s Kristen McNabb with its fourth and final pick of the 2017 draft.