The matchup certainly looked favorable. The Seattle Reign had not lost at home this season and the Boston Breakers were winless on the road.

The matchup certainly looked favorable.

The Seattle Reign had not lost at home this season, and the Boston Breakers were winless on the road.

But Seattle emerged with a 1-1 tie in National Women’s Soccer League play Saturday in front of 3,730 at Memorial Stadium.

The Reign took the lead in the 32nd minute on an unassisted goal from Nahomi Kawasumi, but the Breakers answered with the tying goal 11 minutes later.

Adriana Leon scored off an assist from Christen Westphal for the Breakers.

Boston, which lost most of the statistical matchups, kept it scoreless the rest of the way.

The Reign (5-3-6) has four victories and four ties in its home games.

Boston (3-6-5) is now 0-4-3 on the road.

The Reign had a 15-10 advantage in shots and had a 6-3 edge in shots on goal.

Abby Smith made five saves for the Breakers.

Haley Kopmeyer made two saves for the Reign, including one in extra time, when the Breakers took three of their shots and put the pressure on Seattle.

The Reign, which was coming off a 2-0 loss at North Carolina, hosts FC Sky Blue on Saturday.