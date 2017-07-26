During the month of July, Rapinoe scored five goals in four games.

Reign FC forward Megan Rapinoe was named the NWSL Player of the Month for July. It is the first time Rapinoe has been named Player of the Month, and the fifth time a member of Reign FC has earned the honor.

During the month of July, Rapinoe scored five goals in four games. This included a hat trick in Reign FC’s 5-4 victory over Sky Blue FC on Saturday, and a brace in a 2-0 win against rival Portland. Seattle posted a 2-1-1 record in July to earn seven points and remain in contention for a playoff spot.

The forward leads the league in goals scored this season with 12, and is just three goals away from equaling the total number of goals she scored in her first four seasons combined.

Rapinoe’s previous high for goals in a season was five, reaching the mark in 2013 and 2015.

Elsewhere

• Having spent four previous seasons, up to 2011, at Eastern Washington University, Heath Pulver will return to EWU and serve as tight ends coach and special teams coordinator. Most recently, Pulver had coaching stints at Colorado State and Cal.