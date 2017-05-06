The Portland Thorns scored in the 82nd minute, lifting the home team to a 2-2 tie against the Seattle Reign in a National Women’s Soccer League game Saturday evening at Providence Park.

PORTLAND — The Portland Thorns scored in the 82nd minute, lifting the home team to a 2-2 tie against the Seattle Reign in a National Women’s Soccer League game Saturday evening at Providence Park.

Seattle (1-1-2), coming off a 3-0 loss at Boston, opened the scoring in the opening minute as Jessica Fishlock scored off an assist from Rumi Utsugi.

Fishlock also scored the game’s second goal, but this was an own goal in the 37th minute that allowed Portland to tie the score at 1-1.

Two minutes later, Merritt Mathias responded for Seattle, scoring off an assist from Rebekah Stott to give Seattle a 2-1 lead.

But the Thorns (2-1-1) scored late to salvage the tie.

The Reign had the edge in most statistics and outshot Portland 9-5.