The Reign, 2-1-1 all-time in season openers, will host the New Jersey team at 7 p.m. April 15.

Seattle Reign FC will open the NWSL regular season at Memorial Stadium against Sky Blue FC on Saturday, April 15 at 7 p.m.

Reign FC will be looking to avenge a 2-1 loss against Sky Blue FC in last season’s home opener, which ended Seattle’s 22-game unbeaten streak at Memorial Stadium. Seattle posted a 0-1-1 record against Sky Blue during the 2016 season and holds a record of 3-3-4 versus the New Jersey-based club.

Reign FC is 2-1-1 in season openers and 2-2 in home openers.

Last year Seattle posted a 6-2-2 record at Memorial Stadium, marking the third straight season the club has had a winning home record.

Baseball

• For the third time during its first road series of the year, the Washington baseball team has had a game wiped out. Tuesday’s game against Santa Clara was canceled due to poor field conditions and will not be made up. The 10th-ranked Huskies (2-1) return to action at 2 p.m. Thursday in the first of a four-game series at Saint Mary’s.

• Oregon State’s Luke Heimlich, a product of Puyallup High, was named the Pac-12 pitcher of the week. He struck out a career-best 11 in 52/3 innings after getting the opening-day start against Indiana. He scattered four hits and did not allow a run.

Women’s basketball

• Gonzaga redshirt seniors Elle Tinkle and Kiara Kudron were both named to the West Coast Conference all-academic team. Emma Stach, Chandler Smith and Emma Wolfram were named honorable mention.