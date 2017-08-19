In the final regular-season meeting with Sky Blue FC, Reign FC blew a 3-0 lead at halftime and fell 5-4 Saturday at Yurcak Field in a National Women’s Soccer League match.

This marks the first time in club history Reign FC (7-6-6, 27 points) has allowed five goals in a match.

Reign FC opened the scoring with a goal from forward Katie Johnson in the third minute. In the 18th minute, midfielder Jess Fishlock doubled the lead for Seattle. Just before halftime, Nahomi “Naho” Kawasumi scored for the Reign FC in stoppage time.

Sky Blue (8-9-2, 26 points) scored three consecutive goals in the second half to tie the game in the 71st minute. Reign FC regained the lead in the 85th minute on Kiersten Dallstream’s goal.

However, Sky Blue scored two goals in stoppage time, with Sam Kerr scoring the game winner, her fourth of the match.