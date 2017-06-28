Seattle ends Chicago’s seven-game unbeaten streak with a 2-1 win at Memorfial Stadium. Megan Rapinoe scored twice for the Reign.

It was streak against streak at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday. And the Seattle Reign FC showed its strength on its home field.

It defeated the Chicago Red Stars 2-1 to extend its unbeaten streak at Memorial Stadium to 12 games, the longest active streak in the NWSL. The win ended the Red Stars’ seven-game unbeaten streak, which was the hottest in the league.

Reign forward Megan Rapinoe scored both goals in the second half off penalty kicks. The first penalty was called on Chicago in the 58th minute due to a handball. For the second, Chicago defender Casey Short tackled Rapinoe in the box for the foul.

The win is Seattle’s first in its past five matches. The Reign’s five draws this season are the most in the NWSL.

In an aggressive opening half for both teams, the Red Stars (6-3-2) were able to score in the 41st minute off smart field positioning. Forward Christen Press set up the play, sending the ball in to teammate Julie Ertz, who in turn found midfielder Alyssa Mautz behind the Reign defense to boot in the goal.

Chicago had 12 shots, but just two on goal compared to one by Seattle. The Reign did have six corner kick opportunities in the opening half, the Red Stars blocking seven attempts overall.

The Reign (4-2-5) concludes its three-game homestand on Saturday against the Portland Thorns FC.

Seattle played Wednesday’s game without Lauren Barnes — the reigning NWSL Defender of the Year — due to a red card issued in a draw against FC Kansas City last week. It’s the first time she’s missed a league game since 2014.