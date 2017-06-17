After scoring in the 81st minute to take the lead, the Seattle Reign allowed a goal in the 84th minute and had to settle for a 2-2 tie against the FC Kansas City at Children’s Mercy Victory Field on Saturday.
Seattle (3-2-4) fell behind 1-0 in the 23rd minute, but the Reign’s Morgan Rapinoe tied the score eight minutes later.
Nahomi Kawasumi scored off an assist by Christine Nairn to give the Reign the lead late in the second half.
But three minutes later, Maegan Kelly scored on a header off a corner kick for Kansas City (3-3-3).
