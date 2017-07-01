Megan Rapinoe scored both goals as the Seattle Reign FC beat Portland Thorns FC 2-0 Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

The Seattle Reign FC closed a three-game homestand with 2-0 win against the Portland Thorns FC on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Megan Rapinoe scored both goals for the Reign. But unlike Wednesday’s 2-1 comeback win against Chicago where the goals were off free kicks, Rapinoe displayed the skill that has earned her the top spot in goals scored in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Rapinoe’s first goal was in stoppage time for the first half. She raced like a missile down the left sideline, sending a powerful shot into the net. In the 81st minute, Rapinoe again darted down the sideline, sending a bullet past Thorns goalkeeper Adrianna Franch.

Rapinoe then sashayed in front of the stadium’s North end stands with arms wide in celebration. She has nine goals for the season.

Midfielder Jessica Fishlock had a scary moment in the 31st minute. She collided with Thorns midfielder Amandine Henry, Fishlock immediately collapsing on the field. She had to be carried to the bench and did not return.

Midfielder Rumi Utsugi replaced Fishlock in the 33rd minute.

Reign defender Lauren Barnes returned to the back line after a one-game suspension for a red card against Kansas City last week. Her appearance against Portland marked the 100th of her NWSL career. Coupled with midfielder Christine Nairn’s appearance Saturday, they are the first in the young league to appear in 100 matches.

A loud contingent of Portland fans clad in red took up two lower-level stands as part of the 4,270 at Memorial Stadium. They called for the quieter Seattle fans to give them a shout, but the only real noise from those in blue was when Rapinoe scored.

And that’s all that mattered.