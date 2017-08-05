In the first of two consecutive matches against the North Carolina Courage, Seattle Reign FC fell 1-0 on the road Saturday night.

This was Reign FC’s fourth loss of the season, all on the road and all in shutout fashion.

The loss makes the Reign (6-4-6, 24 points) road record 1-4-2. Reign FC is 1-0-2 on the road when scoring in the first half, but was unable to find the back of the net against the Courage’s league-leading home-field defense.

“I felt we were in the game for 90 minutes but couldn’t quite get past our six- or seven-level that we needed to do to get points,” Reign coach Laura Harvey said. “We’ve got to be more goal dangerous and turn up and make sure we put in a performance that nullifies their threat and put our threat on the field as much as we can.”

The lone goal came in the 32nd minute. Courage midfielder Makenzy Doniak sent a low cross along the top of the box. Lynn Williams took one touch and sent her shot to the far corner of the net, just past the outstretched hands of Haley Kopmeyer.