It seemed funny at first. Seattle Reign FC fans fervently booed when a goal was denied due to offsides, prematurely sending off a celebratory cannon ball of blue smoke into the air.

Then the visiting Sky Blue FC scored. Suddenly Seattle needed all of its goals and one more as New Jersey rallied from a 4-0 deficit to challenge for the win.

A hat trick by forward Megan Rapinoe ultimately gave the Reign a 5-4 win at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.

“It was pretty crazy,” Reign coach Laura Harvey said. “Credit to Sky Blue. They were never out of it.”

With the Reign leading 4-0, Sky Blue scored its four goals in a span of 16 minutes. Defender Kelley O’Hara started the spree off with a penalty kick in the 60th minute. Forward Samantha Kerr provided the equalizer in the 76th minute when she sent a header off an assist from Daphne Corboz into the back of the net.

And if it weren’t for New Jersey’s own goal in the 56th minute, the Sky Blue might have won. Instead, Rapinoe scored off an assist from Katlyn Johnson in the 87th minute for the win.

The goal give Rapinoe 12 for the season, surpassing Kerr (11) for the NWSL lead. Rapinoe was also tagged with a yellow card in the 80th minute.

“It’s kind of laughable,” Rapinoe said of nine goals being scored in the game. “We let the game get too wide open. It was open in general, all teams like to play an attacking style. But when we go up like that, we can’t just expect that it’s going to keep going. … We kind of lost focus a little bit and let it be open when we really needed to consolidate the game at that point.”

Rapinoe’s first goal was due to teammate Nahomi Kawasumi being fouled by Sky Blue (7-7-2). Seattle (6-3-6) was awarded a free kick, Rapinoe dismissing any need for strategy, immediately sending a booming kick to the back of the net in the 27th minute.

Her second was off a penalty kick. Rapinoe joked the nine goals helped cap an entertaining weekend for women’s pro sports in Seattle. She sat courtside at the WNBA All-Star Game at KeyArena on Saturday afternoon, making her first public appearance as Storm star Sue Bird’s girlfriend. Bird announced she’s gay in an ESPN article this week.

There were 15,221 fans who attended the basketball game while 4,464 were at the soccer game Saturday night.

“From what I’ve heard from Sue and other players, this was the best All-Star Game they’ve been to,” said Rapinoe, whose girlfriend has been named to a WNBA-record 10 All-Star teams. “It felt like a special event, (and) nine goals in one game is pretty entertaining. We have two of the best franchises in women’s sports with the Storm being here (18) years and us being in our fifth year. Hopefully this will help to just keep growing.”