Kim Little, the all-time leading scorer in the history of the National Women’s Soccer League and 2014 league MVP, has been transferred from the Seattle Reign to Arsenal Ladies, the club announced Monday morning.

Little will join Arsenal, her previous club, on a multi-year contract that Reign coach Laura Harvey described as an “incredible offer.” Per club and league policy, those exact terms were not disclosed.

“Kim was presented with an unbelievable offer by Arsenal, so given our respect and appreciation for Kim, we felt it was right to let her return home to pursue the opportunity,” Harvey said in the club release. “She is an extraordinary person and player, so while we hate to lose her, we are really happy for her and support her decision.”

Though perhaps not the household name of a Hope Solo or Megan Rapinoe due to Scotland’s more modest international profile, Little bolstered her reputation as one of the top players in the world during her three seasons in Seattle. The 26-year-old scored 33 goals while with the Reign, 16 of which came during her MVP season. Little helped the Reign to consecutive regular-season titles and playoff runners-up in both 2014 and ’15.

“Being involved in a great club with great players and great people, I had the best few years here,” Little said. “I’ll miss playing with the girls and being with the team. It’s been great to be involved with such an amazing organization.”

This was already shaping up to be an offseason of transition for the Reign, with longtime captain Keelin Winters already having announced her retirement and Solo’s status uncertain after being suspended by the U.S. women’s national team.

Now, Seattle has to replace one of the best players in club and league history.

“Kim took a risk coming to Seattle before the 2014 season,” Harvey said. “I knew that she could help us achieve what we wanted, and I think that the trust created between the two of us is something that will remain forever. Our door will always be open for Kim in any capacity, whether it be as a player or whatever she chooses to do when her playing career is over.”