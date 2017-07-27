In front of a crowd of 15,748 at CenturyLink Field, Tameka Butt scored to give Australia the lead in the 67th minute.

The U.S. Women’s National Team had never lost to Australia. That changed on Thursday in Seattle.

Even with USWNT’s veteran players on the field, some of whom were part of the 2015 World Cup-winning team, the U.S. could not overpower Australia in an international friendly at CenturyLink Field.

The U.S. lost to Australia 1-0 in a game that was part of the 2017 Tournament of Nations, which includes teams from the U.S., Australia, Brazil and Japan. Earlier on Thursday, Brazil and Japan tied 1-1.

In the 27 previous games between the U.S. and Australia, which stretch back to 1987, the U.S. team had won 25 times and had tied twice.

In front of a crowd of 15,748, Tameka Butt scored to give Australia the lead in the 67th minute.

Just three minutes later, Carli Lloyd, the team’s most experienced player, nearly scored for the U.S. off a cross from Megan Rapinoe, but it was saved by Australia’s starting goalkeeper, Lydia Williams, who plays for the Houston Dash in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Rapinoe of the Seattle Reign was in the U.S. starting lineup, and her attempt to score in the 11th minute was the U.S. national team’s only shot on goal in the first half. Rapinoe, who has played on the U.S. national team since 2006, leads the NWSL this year in goals with 14, but she could not notch one for the U.S. team on Thursday.

In the team’s starting lineup, eight of the 11 players had 35 or fewer caps heading into this tournament. The group of newer players included defender Taylor Smith, who made her first international appearance for the U.S., playing 76 minutes.

Meanwhile, veterans Lloyd and Alex Morgan began the game on the bench. Both entered the game in the 64th minute when the game was still scoreless.

With former Reign goalkeeper Hope Solo, who played for the U.S. from 2000 until 2016, no longer on the national team, Alyssa Naeher started in goal on Thursday and allowed the lone goal of the day that pushed Australia ahead.

Seattle was the first of three stops in the Tournament of Nations, and the teams will now head to San Diego, where the U.S. faces Brazil.