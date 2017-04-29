Seattle (1-1-1) entered the game 9-0-1 all-time against the Breakers and 5-0-0 in Boston, outscoring the Breakers 12-4 in those five road games.

BOSTON — The Seattle Reign’s dominance over the Boston Breakers came to an end Saturday in front of 2,315 at Jordan Field.

Adriana Leon scored in the 11th minute and assisted on Rose Lavelle’s goal four minutes later, leading Boston to a 3-0 victory, its first-ever win over the Reign.

Seattle was coming off a 5-1 win over the Houston Dash, but any momentum from that victory quickly fizzled.

The Breakers (2-1) added to their lead in the 52nd minute, with Leon assisting on Natasha Dowie’s goal.

Boston goalkeeper Abby Smith made three saves while recording the shutout.