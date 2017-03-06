ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have signed coach Jay Gruden to a multi-year contract extension.
Gruden was going into the fourth year of a five-year contract. The team announced the extension Monday morning.
The 50-year-old is the first coach to have his contract extended by owner Dan Snyder.
The Redskins missed the playoffs last season after making it in 2015. They’re 21-26-1 in three seasons under Gruden, who does not have a playoff victory.
Extending Gruden comes during an uncertain offseason for the Redskins, who could lose two starting receivers in free agency and have placed the franchise tag on quarterback Kirk Cousins for the second consecutive year. General manager Scot McCloughan also did not attend the combine last week with a spokesman saying he was taking care of family matters.
