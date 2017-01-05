ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have fired defensive coordinator Joe Barry and other members of the coaching staff.
The team on Thursday announced the firings of Barry, defensive line coach Robb Akey, defensive backs coach Perry Fewell, and head strength and conditioning coach Mike Clark. Coach Jay Gruden said Monday he thought ultimately it would be his call about which members of his staff were retained.
Barry spent the past two seasons as the Redskins’ defensive coordinator, and they ranked 28th in the NFL in each of them. Washington allowed 377.9 yards a game this past season en route to going 8-7-1 and missing the playoffs.
The Redskins had the worst third-down defense in the league and were 24th against the run and 25th against the pass.
Most Read Stories
- Knitting a movement: Why you’ll see pussyhats everywhere in January | Nicole Brodeur
- Cold snap ‘locked in,’ snow possible for weekend
- Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman declines to talk to local media, says will only talk to Ed Werder of ESPN
- Amazon’s Spheres: Lush nature paradise to adorn $4 billion urban campus VIEW
- Seattle-area developer Dargey charged with fraud after collecting $150M from Asian investors
___
For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.